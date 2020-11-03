LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Doris Ann White, 67, died November 1, 2020. Visitatino will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial in Highland Cemetery. She was a member of Loretto United Christian Church.

