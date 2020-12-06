FLORENCE
Doris (Marusko) Blotzer age 93, formerly of Beaver Falls, Pa, entered the gates of heaven on December 2, 2020 in Florence, Al after a courageous battle with Alzheimers disease. Born in Braddock, PA, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Ralph Blotzer; her parents, William and Anna Marusko; her brothers and sisters, Bill, Lois, Carol and Willard; stepfather, Robert Pepper; two stepbrothers and sisters; and her sons, David and Tom. She is survived by her brother, Don (Gina), Monroeville, PA; five stepbrothers and sisters; daughter, Debra (Bob) Marks, of Alabama; and son, Chris (Rhonda), of Wisconsin; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Doris was an incredibly strong woman, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and caring sister to her younger siblings after the death of her father at age 14. Doris loved visits and lengthy telephone conversations with family members and lifelong friends. Animals became her passion over the years and she enjoyed her own cats and neighbors’ dogs. Stray cats knew where to reside after she built a cat condo on her deck. Raccoons would stand up and look in her family room door at night waiting for their treats, and the deer she fed would nose the dining room window if she didn’t get their apples into the yard early enough.
Doris had a strong heart for God; she loved her churches and served in their 70 plus clubs, arranged trips, volunteered at nursing homes, and enjoyed pierogie making fund raisers. She prayed fervently for all those needing prayer. She had a passion for helping anyone in need and a selfless attitude in all she did. Her ministry here on earth was truly her devotion to helping with the needs of others. She had a special ability to take ordinary things and make them extraordinary. She strived to make all things better than they were, leave all things better than she found them and loved all those around her deeply. She will be greatly missed and always admired for her strength especially during the past ten years.
Funeral and Christian burial will be held in Monroeville, PA.
The Blotzer/Marks families would like to thank all who cared for Doris during the past ten years, but especially each and every employee at El Reposo Nursing Home in Florence, AL for their unsurpassed love, compassion, care, support and respect shown to Doris and her family throughout all stages of her disease during the past 6 ½ years. They would also like to thank Williams Funeral Home in Florence, AL for their help, compassion and support in returning her home; Corl Funeral Home in Monroeville, PA for years of dedication, compassion and support to our families; and Lisa at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville, PA for her expertise and incredible help the last ten years. We feel blessed to have had the pleasure of knowing and working with so many caring, helpful people.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to local food banks for Covid relief. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
