FLORENCE — Doris Quillen Boyd, 80, of Florence, passed away February 3, 2023. She was the best Mother you could hope for and the best Granny ever.
A graveside service will be today, Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Officiating will be Jerry Campbell.
Mrs. Boyd was preceded in death by her husband, Mackey Boyd; daughter, Laura Boyd; brother, Dennis Quillen; and parents, Amos and Alice Quillen.
She is survived by her children, Jetta Glover (Zack), Tinker Boyd, Caroline Cabler (Bill); grandchildren, Molly Reed (Kevin), Lauralee Von Tress (Cass), Mitchell Boyd, and Alex Boyd; and great grandchildren, Alice Von Tress, and Charlie Von Tress; and brother, James Quillen (Linda)
Pallbearers will be Tinker Boyd, Mitchell Boyd, Bill Cabler, Jr. Cabler, Kevin Reed, and Cass Von Tress.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zack Glover and Charlie Von Tress.
Thanks to Brooke Allard for her excellent care and compassion for our Mother and Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
