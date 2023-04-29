F.4.29.23 Doris Brown.jpg
Dorsett Photography Dorsett Photography LLC

FLORENCE — Doris Ann Taylor Brown, 63, of Florence, passed away, Tuesday April 25, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 11: 00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Steve Bender and Pastor B.G. Crosswhite officiating. Burial will be at Central Heights Community Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you