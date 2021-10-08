MOULTON — Doris Christian Wallace, 84, died October 6, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Doris was the mother of Tammy Wallace and Teddy Wallace.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.