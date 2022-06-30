TUSCUMBIA

Doris Drake, 104, died June 27, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 5 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel followed by a brief service at 5 p.m. She was a member of First Baptist Colbert Heights.

