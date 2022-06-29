TUSCUMBIA
Doris Drake, 104, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away June 27, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 4-5 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel followed by a brief service at 5 p.m.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Drake.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Drake (Elaine) and Linda Gatlin (Gary); grandchildren, Matt Gatlin (Monica), Paige Woodard (Al), Josh Drake (Jennifer), and Lucas Drake (Jessica). She had seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Pallbearers will be Matt Gatlin, Josh Drake, Lucas Drake, Hunter Drake, Tanner Gatlin, and Al Woodard. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Drake, Drake Woodard, Tate Drake, Lawrence Kimbrough, Jr., and Charlie Kimbrough.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers, Pat Barnett and Penny McGee, the sweet ladies at First Baptist Church Colbert Heights, Amedisys nurses and Chaplin, Donna Ezekial, and Denise Henson.
You can sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
