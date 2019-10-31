FLORENCE — Doris Elaine McGouyrk, age 89, of Florence, passed away October 29, 2019. Visitation will be today, October 31st from 10 to 11 a.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Mrs. McGouyrk was a member of Calvary Fellowship Church in Florence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James McGouyrk; mother, Julia McCurley Evans; and brother, Billy Jack Evans. Survivors include her children, Rhonda Goode and husband, Tim, and Steve McGouyrk and wife, Dianne; grandchildren, Aleah Goode and Daniel McGouyrk and wife, Michelle; and great-grandchildren, Maxon and Henry McGouyrk.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com
