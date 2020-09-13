RUSSELLVILLE — Doris Erin Seal, age 95, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital.
The visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. today, September 13, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Officiating will be Brother Gary Carter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Ernest Seal; parents, Lester and Suzie Smith; son-in-law, Jimmy Taylor; grandsons, Matthew Taylor and Randall Taylor; sister, Emeline Lowrie; and brothers, Rebel Smith, Wyman Smith, and Hovey W. Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Reba Devaney (husband, Gary), Lois Taylor; grandchildren, Heath Devaney and Mandy Harris (husband, David); great-grandchildren, Jacob Devaney, Colton Devaney, Preston Harris, Clark Harris; great-great-grandchild, Kash Devaney; and a host nieces and nephews.
