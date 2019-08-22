CAMDEN, TENNESSEE
Doris Farrar Flowers passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born June 4, 1922 in Benton County, Tennessee to her beloved parents, Ruben Nelson and Jewell Hollingsworth Farrar. She married her longtime friend and love, J.T. Flowers on December 27, 1941, who preceded her in death in 2006, after celebrating 64 years of marriage. Together they raised seven children and rejoiced in 21 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Doris was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Camden and served as church secretary for more than 25 years. She shared her gift of music as she played the piano and organ at countless Sunday services, weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Gideons and a Daughter of the American Revolution. She spent her leisure time avidly reading as she had a true passion for learning.
Doris was a resident of Keestone of Florence the past four years and a member of Peggy Hyde’s Small Group Class at Highland Baptist Church in Florence.
She is survived by her two sons, Steve (LaJuan) Flowers and Jimmy (June) Flowers and five daughters, Donna Jones, Kay Walker (Ken) Zike, Judy (Jason) Stevens, Cindy (Keith) Brower and Tina (Keith) Sumner.
Both her perseverance in life and great faith in her savior, Jesus Christ, are an inspiration and example to all who loved her.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Camden with Bro. Keith Sumner officiating. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.Visitation with the Flowers family will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Oakdale Funeral Home and again on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Camden, TN.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Church Music Ministry at First Baptist Church, 269 Post Oak Ave., Camden, TN 38320.
