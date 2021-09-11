COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Doris Faye Cook Robertson, 61, died September 9, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 9 until service time at Green River Tabernacle, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of James “Ebb” Robertson.

