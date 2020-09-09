ROGERSVILLE

Doris Goode Butler, 94, died September 7, 2020. A graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Butler Cemetery in Rogersville. She was the wife of the late Ernest Butler. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.