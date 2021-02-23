WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Doris Hanback Littleton, 78, died February 20, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 5:30 to 8 and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late Jessie T.A. Littleton.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.