FLORENCE — Doris Vandalia (Dolly) Givens Hendrix, Florence, AL, was born April 9, 1931 in Lauderdale Co., AL, the daughter of the late Herbert A. and Callie Jones Givens.
She was united in marriage to R.V. Hendrix on April 30, 1950 and he preceded her in death on April 21, 2014.
Mrs. Hendrix, a homemaker, had worked at Angelica and TJ’s and was a member of the Bethel Berry Church of Christ in, Florence, Alabama and departed this life on Friday, August 28, 2020 at El Reposo Nursing Facility, Florence, Alabama at the age of 89 Years, 4 Months, 19 Days.
She is survived by sons, James R. Hendrix and Jerry L. Hendrix both of Iron City, TN; daughter, Sherry L. Holloway, husband, Paul, Waterloo, AL; grandchildren, Eric Hendrix, Chris Holloway (Kristy), Seth Holloway (April), Rebecca Brown (Mike) and Jessica Norwood (Derrick); seven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene Givens, Florence, AL; sisters, Betty Morgan, Iron City, TN, Shirley Norred, Florence, AL; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hendrix was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth, Denzel and Bobby Givens; and sister, Thalia Roberson.
Services will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Jerry Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County directing.
Visitation will be two hours before the services at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Eric Hendrix, Chris Holloway, Seth Holloway, Nathaniel Holloway, Sonny Pollock and Mike Jones.
Commented