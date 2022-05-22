On May 20, 2022, Doris Rhodes Jackson Holmes went to be with Jesus, where she had wanted to be for a long time.
Doris graduated from Central High School, was a member of Underwood Baptist Church and retired from Tennessee Valley Authority.
During her years of retirement, she loved nothing better in this life than having her kids and grandkids close by.
She is survived by her devoted caregiver and husband of 41 years, Roger Holmes and daughters, Andrea Holmes Hammond (Al) and Debra Jackson McCullar (Mark). Her legacy of grandchildren includes Devin Bates (Monica), Davis Hammond, Drew Hammond, Marleigh McCullar, Ryan McCullar and great-grandchild, Max Bates.
She is also survived by her siblings Joyce Mitchell, Wanda Palmer (Clarence), Patsy Mays (James) and Michael Rhodes (Barbara), the Jackson family that she loved so dearly and her special, lifelong friend, Connie Culver-Arnold.
Those who left her life too soon were husband, William Gene Jackson and daughter, Gina Jackson Hudson. She was also predeceased by her parents, Denver and Louise Rhodes and brothers, Howard Rhodes and Glenn Rhodes.
The family is thankful for the tender care shown to Doris for many years by Dr. Ronald McCoy, Dr. Loren McCoy and nurses, Renee and Molly.
There will be a time of honoring her life on Sunday, May 22, at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with the service following at 11:00 am lead by Mark McCullar. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
