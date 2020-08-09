Detroit, Michigan — Doris Hornbuckle, 64 of Detroit, formerly of Town Creek, died July 26, 2020. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Jones Cemetery. Public viewing is 2-5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

