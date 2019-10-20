MUSCLE SHOALS
Doris Isbell Bishop, age 89, of Muscle Shoals, AL., passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel, with service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church, a former real-estate agent, and homemaker.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Dessie Isbell; husband, Jimmy Bishop; and son, Larry Bishop.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Lynne Lansdell (Mike) of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Lauralee Wallington (Matt), Emily Bailey (James), Drew Lansdell (Amber), and Brian Lansdell, all of Birmingham, AL; and two great grandchildren, Ava and Molly Wallington.
Pallbearers are Matt Wallington, James Bailey, Drew Lansdell, Brain Lansdell, Larry Parker, Joe Potter, Bobby Howell and Luther Bishop. Honorary Pallbearers are L.O.Bishop, Roe Todd and Charles Todd.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association @ 501 North Montgomery Ave. Sheffield, AL 35660.
You can sign our online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented