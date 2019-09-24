ROGERSVILLE — Doris J. Fulks McGee, 93, of Rogersville, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at El Reposo Nursing Facility.
Mrs. McGee’s visitation will be held today, September 24th from noon to 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Lexington, with funeral service following. Burial will be held in the adjoining cemetery. Jason Vinson will be officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ethel Fulks; husband, Floyd McGee; and sister, Eldred James. She is survived by five children; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Doris’ family.
