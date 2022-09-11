SHEFFIELD — Doris Jean Berry, 80, Sheffield, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, September 12, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Steven Butler and Jeff Berry officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Doris was known as “Mamaw Berry” to so many special people in the community. She spent some of her happiest times cheering on her grandbabies at a ballgame or celebrating a birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hubert Gene Berry; parents, Mary Darty and John Wesley Darty, Sr.; sister, Peggy Darty; brothers, Robert Darty and Jerry Darty; and great-granddaughter, Gracie Despigno.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Wanda Berry, Teresa Dickey (Ronnie), Linda Scott (the late Joe Scott), Marcie Berry, Susan McBride (Wayne), and Brenda Burleson (Joe); brothers, Johnny Darty and Gary Littlefield; sister, Mary Jo Waller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored.
Pallbearers will be Jamie White, Daniel Grimes, Barney Despigno, Austin Burleson, Dylan Despigno, and Taylor Hodges. Wayne McBride and Ronnie Dickey will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family offers special thanks to Dr. Brad McAnalley for his many years of care, and to Compassus Hospice and nurses Amanda Latham, Lily Flowers, and Melanie Frederick. A heartfelt thank you goes to her nurse granddaughters, Samantha Kirby and Jana Grimes for their devoted care of our Mother.
