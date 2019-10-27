ROGERSVILLE — Doris Jean Mills, 84, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Ms. Doris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Her visitation will be held at Rogersville Funeral Home on Monday, October 28th from 11- noon, with funeral service following. Burial will be in Romine Cemetery.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Bertha Stutts; and brother, Buford Stutts.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Mills; sons, Billy (Kathy) Mills, James (Barbie) Mills; grandson, Kyle (Amanda) Mills; and great-grandsons, Luke and Eli Mills.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Station 3, and nurse, Denise with Shoals Hospice for their care and compassion.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Mills’ family.
