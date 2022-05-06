TUSCUMBIA — Doris Jean Tidwell, 79, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, May 7, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Miles Stutts and Adam Evans officiating. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Doris was a Shoals native and resident and a member of Valdosta Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tidwell, and her sister, Alma Kral.
Doris is survived by her children, David Tidwell (Linda), Stephanie Moore (Joey), and Tana McCann (Rob); brothers, Glenn Willis, Danny Willis, Don Willis, and Steve Willis; and grandchildren, Austin Moore and Abbey Moore.
Pallbearers will be Joey Moore, Austin Moore, David Tidwell, J. P. Kropelin, Matthew Crosswhite, and Jason Swindle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research, michaeljfox.org/donate.
