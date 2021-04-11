FLORENCE — Doris Jeanette Culver Young, 96, died April 8, 2021. Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial is in Tri Cities Memorial Gardens.

