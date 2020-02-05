RUSSELLVILLE — Mrs. Doris J. Medley Moore of Russellville, Alabama, passed away February 3, 2020, in Birmingham at her daughter’s residence. Born in Alabama, she was a housewife and member of Calvary Baptist Church. Doris loved her Ladies Sunday school class and enjoyed shopping, fellowshipping with the senior adult group, and eating out with friends.
Visitation with family and friends will be today, February 5, 2020, at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 12:00 P.M. Officiating will be Dr. Wade Wallace. Burial will be Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville. Pallbearers will include Melvin Smith, Pete Smith, Ricky Hall, Danny Kennemur, Terry Stockton, Charles Canida and Jerry Sutton. Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband of 55 years, Howard Moore and daughter, Mitsy Moore. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends also survive her.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Bill and Pearl Medley and infant son, Randy Quillen.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
