RUSSELLVILLE — Doris June Hamilton Grissom passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023. A private family burial was held.
The oldest of three children, Doris June was born in Russellville, Alabama on June 25, 1932, to Rothmer Neal and Audrey Bessie Byars Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Roy Lane Grissom. Also preceding her in death were her parents, brother Dallas Burns Hamilton; sister, Connie Sue Hamilton and step-granddaughter, Katie Burkett.
As a child, Doris June attended Rockwood School and later Phil Campbell High School, graduating in the Class of 1950. After graduation, she moved to Birmingham, Alabama and graduated from Birmingham Business College. She then went to work in the insurance industry in Birmingham. She made lifelong friends during this time and often discussed the wonderful memories of living at the YWCA of Birmingham, taking trips to Miami and various other places and an early life full of mischievous adventures. On December 11, 1958, she and Roy married and settled in the Frogpond community of Franklin County. They lived out their entire lives here, raising their four children, with Doris June focused on being a fulltime wife and mother.
If you knew her, you knew her love for all things blue, yellow and white and her special talent for redecorating a room. Doris June loved to go on the occasional airplane ride and vacations with her daughters. She adored dogs and soaking in a hot bathtub was her favorite method of relaxation. If there was a sunny day, you would usually find her sitting outside on her porch reading a magazine. Any opportunity that came to babysit her grandsons she embraced and would always cook her famous blueberry pie to treat them. God gifted Doris June with natural beauty and crowned her with the most elegant and beautiful white hair that would make every head turn with a compliment.
She leaves behind her four children, Michael Lane Grissom (Tynette), Roger Neal Grissom (Becky), Kelly Lynne Champion (Tony), and Kristi Ann Gerding (Jason). In addition to her children, surviving her are her grandsons, Peyton Grissom (Stephanie), Christopher Grissom, Parker Grissom (Katie), Ryan Champion (Briana), Cole Gerding (Sydney), Greyson Gerding and step-grandson, Andrew Burkett. Her great-grandchildren, Lincoln Grissom, Fallon Grissom, Logan Grissom, Eagan Grissom, Silvie Anne Champion, Clara Reese Champion, and Maylee Kate Champion also survive her. She has many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that she leaves behind.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Country Cottage of Russellville for the tender and loving care of our mother in the final years of her life.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Phil Campbell High School band, football team, FFA group or cheerleaders in her memory. Doris June spent many years dedicated to supporting her four children who were involved in these worthy organizations.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Commented