DECATUR — Doris J. Newton, 83, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away at NHC in Moulton, Alabama on September 11, 2020. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, she had lived in Pensacola, Florida prior to moving to this area six years ago. She had worked for Distinctive Design, Village Shop and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. She attended Trinity Baptist Church until her health did not allow her to do so.
Graveside services for Mrs. Newton will be Monday, September 14, 2020, at Cherry Hill Cemetery, Russellville, at 11 a.m. with Jason Thorn officiating.
Mrs. Newton is survived by her children, Debbie Herring and Charlie Thorn; and his wife Anita; sister, Betty LaFontain; grandchildren, Blake Herring, Chuck Thorn and wife Lindsey, Ashley Thorn, and Michael Herring and wife Delia; great grandchildren, Jolie Herring, Cole Thorn, Chloe Thorn, Asher Thorn and Olivia Starnes, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Raymond and Ruth Woodruff Dugan.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directin
