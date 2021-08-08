HALEYVILLE — Doris June Yarbrough, 86, died August 6, 2021. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.