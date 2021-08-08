MUSCLE SHOALS — Doris Kilgore Crocker, 86, died August 6, 2021. A private burial was held in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the wife to the late Virgil B. Crocker. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

