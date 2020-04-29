TOWN CREEK — Doris L. Pasley, 86, died April 27, 2020. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Masterson Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Doris was the wife of Frank Pasley.
