LORETTO, TENNESEE — Doris Nell Landtroop, 90, died March 11, 2022. Visitation will be held today from noon to 2 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Restview Cemetery. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

