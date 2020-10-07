FLORENCE — Doris Virginia Irons LaPlante, age 86, of Florence passed away October 5, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will follow in the chapel with Brad Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Cannan Cemetery.
She enjoyed working in her flowers and mowing her grass. Doris was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading her bible and history. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Maude Irons; husband, Loyal Gene LaPlante and 11 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sister, Madeline Irons Green and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Randy Phillips, Joey Green, Jerry Green, Wayne Green, Robbie Green, and Gary Irons.
Honorary pallbearer is Sonny Woods.
