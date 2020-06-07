TUSCUMBIA — Doris Louise Boatwright Stewart, 87, Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Fred Karthaus will officiate.
Doris was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Stewart; parents, John Wesley and Bessie Boatwright; brothers, James and George Boatwright; and sisters, Lucile Irons, Leola Brooks, Martha Alexander, and Eulene Boatwright.
Doris is survived by her daughters, LaDonna Stell (David) and Stacey Wilson (Wally); brothers, Eugene Boatwright (Gloria) and Billy Ray Boatwright (Sue); grandchildren, Wesley Stell, Micheal Stewart (Lauren), Ben Stell (Megan), Nic Stell, and Justin Gilstrap; four step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Megan Stell will serve as honorary pallbearer.
The family expresses special thanks to Wanda Hulsey.
