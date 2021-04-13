RED BAY — Doris Mae Petree, 92, died April 11, 2021. Services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church, Red Bay. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. She will lie in state Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Pleasant Site Cemetery.

