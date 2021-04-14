RED BAY — Doris Mae Petree, 92, of the Pleasant Site community, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Doris was born on April 14, 1928 in Mingo, MS to Samuel and Naomi Williams. She had been a member of Harmony Baptist Church since 1949 and was a homemaker. She married Durell Petree and they were married sixty-two years. After retirement, they were blessed to travel to all fifty states, Canada and the European countries where he served during World War II.
Services will be Thursday, April 15, 2 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church in the Pleasant Site community with Brother Roger Wood officiating. She will lie in state at the church from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will be in Pleasant Site Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynn Milam of Hernando, MS and Ann Mitchell (Jimmy) of Cherokee, AL; three grandchildren, Jim Gaither of Arlington, TN, Heather Mitchell Greene (Paul) of Huntsville, AL and Dr. Chase Mitchell (Caroline) of Charlottesville, VA; one great-grandson, Boone Mitchell and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Nathan Greene and Allison Speer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one brother and one sister.
Pallbearers will be James McKinney, Danny Frederick, Stacy Ozbirn, Keith Daily, Dale Hester and A.C. Winchester.
Visitation will be today, April 14, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to For Life Ministries, Attn. Chase Barbrey, P.O. Box 443, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kristy Crandell and the staff at Bay Tree Family Care and ComfortCare Hospice for the excellent care.
Commented