FLORENCE — Doris Marie Muston, 84, died November 27, 2020. A graveside service was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Greenview Memorial Park. She was the wife of Aaron Muston. Greenview Funeral Home assisted the family with the final arrangements.

