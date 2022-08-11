STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA — Doris Nell Henderson, 84, died August 7, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Leoma Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow at Leoma Baptist Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home is directing.

