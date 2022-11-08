COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE — Doris Nell Tucker, 83, died November 7, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in Shiloh Cemetery.

