TUSCUMBIA — Doris Nixon Tuten, 89, Tuscumbia, entered her Heavenly Home on Sunday, January 3, 2021, after a brief illness.
Doris was born in Decatur, AL, on February 16, 1931 and was a graduate of Decatur High School, Class of 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dessie and Robert Nixon; and twin brothers, Ray and Raymond Nixon.
She was dearly loved as wife, mother, and Mumaw.
Doris is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years, Johnny, Tuscumbia; daughter, Donna Whitehead (Tom), Knoxville, TN; son, Steve Tuten (Pat), Durham, NC; grandchildren, Wes Whitehead (Meredith), Knoxville, Natalie Ammons (Kevin), Knoxville, Michael Tuten, Las Vegas, NV; and Amy Tuten, Hendrix, OK; and great-grandchildren, Blain, Hudson, and Emery Whitehead, and Eva, Nora, and Jacob Conner.
Doris was a longtime member of Valdosta Church of Christ in Tuscumbia, and a friend to so many. For many years, she was an active member of the Helen Keller Garden Club, American Legion Auxiliary, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Tuscumbia Lions Club. She and Johnny traveled extensively as co-owners and travel agents of their business, Dixie Tours, for 25 years. Doris loved to read, and, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Valdosta Church of Christ Library Fund.
Doris will be forever greatly missed by family and friends, but she has finished her earthly journey as God’s faithful servant and has now gone on to her Heavenly Home.
A graveside service will be held in Decatur, AL, at Roselawn Cemetery, Wednesday, January 6, at 11:00 a.m. with Ed White officiating.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
