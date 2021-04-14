KILLEN — Doris Okalene Newton Burgess, 87, of Killen, passed away April 12, 2021, at her residence. She was a retired salesperson for Ken’s Sewing Center, a 1951 graduate of Lexington High School, and a member of Grace Christian Baptist Church.
Survivors include sons, Tim McCafferty (Libby), Tom McCafferty (Elrhonda) and Greg Burgess (Stephanie); sister, Carolyn “Boots” Mosley; grandchildren, Erin Miller, Brooke Holt, Celia Burgess, Victoria Burgess, Bryant Burgess, Whitney Burgess and Colleen Badon; and great-grandchildren, Parker Miller, Nola Miller, Helaina Holt, Cora Holt, Bennie Burgess, Jeb Burgess and Mac Burgess.
Preceded in death by parents, Norman Dallas Newton and Blanche Florine Freeman Newton; husband, John Burgess; infant daughter, Tanya Burgess; sister, Jean Kyle, Faye Ozbirn, Delores Kizer and Mary Sue Newton.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, April 15, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Tim McCafferty, Tom McCafferty and Tommy Ruple officiating. Burial will be in Pettus Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dax Holt, Matt Burgess, Wes Miller, Bryant Burgess, Ben Neyman and Van Kizer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) of Huntsville Hospital, and North Alabama Christian Children’s Home.
The family asks that all COVID-19 safety protocols be followed.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
