MUSCLE SHOALS — Doris P. McNulty, 95, died December 27, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.