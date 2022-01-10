HATTON — Doris Nell Parker Poston, 68, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home, with burial in Fergason Cemetery.

