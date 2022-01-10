HATTON — Doris Nell Parker Poston, 68, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home, with burial in Fergason Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th
- US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
- Global stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries
- EXPLAINER: Main issues at Russia-US security talks
- Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dead at 65
- Grave injuries remain following NYC fire that killed 19
- Lotteries for Jan. 10
- College football trophy has roots in the Shoals
Most Read
Articles
- Judge to set trial date for Lauderdale County Coroner
- Jokers' business license hearing continued
- Lauderdale Co. Coroner's impeachment trial set for Feb. 7
- Greer won't seek reelection
- Muscle Shoals reinstates assistant fire chief's position
- Mother, 2 children die in house fire in Haleyville
- State’s first case of Chronic Wasting Disease found in Lauderdale Co.
- Veterans treatment court in the works for Colbert County
- Wintry mix possible again for Shoals
- COVID cases on rise; experts say peak is imminent
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Richard Isbell
- Known drug dealer arrested again after leading police in chase
- Shoals duo accused of stealing from Kentucky tornado victim
- New Tiger, old Tiger: Malone 'coming home' as Deshler football coach
- Ray Clemons
- James Maynard Hester
- Kenneth Gean
- Cindy Phillips
- Kenneth Gean
- Anderson man accused of strangling his unborn child's mother
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 22-year-old suspect faces murder charge (1)
- Column: Saban, Alabama are ruining college football (1)
- Permitless carry gun bills gaining support (1)
- 4-lane bridge needed for future (1)
- Column: Saban's departure still haunts Dolphins (1)
- Public receives 3 bridge options (1)
- Aderholt files paperwork to seek reelection (1)
- UNA struggles to contain UCF's size; No. 4 Gonzaga next (1)
Commented