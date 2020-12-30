MUSCLE SHOALS — Doris Pounders McNulty, 95, passed away on December 27, 2020 in Kennesaw, GA after a brief illness.
Born in Muscle Shoals on November 25, 1925 to Theodore H. Pounders and Rushie Burks Pounders, Mrs. McNulty was a lifelong resident of Muscle Shoals, AL. She retired from Reynolds Metal Company with 31 years of service.
Mrs. McNulty was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Bob McNulty; daughter, Beverly McNulty Meadows; grandson, Christopher Joel Lynch; brother, Ted H. Pounders; sister, Dorothy O’Donley; and brother, James J. Pounders.
She is survived by daughter, Patsy McNulty Lynch and son-in-law, Robert Lynch, Jr., of Acworth, GA. She is also survived by grandsons, Robert “Bobby” Edgar Lynch, III of Muscle Shoals, Jerrod Lynn Meadows of Canton, GA, Ryan McNulty Lynch of Little Rock, AR; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Nathan Lynch of Buford, GA, Vivian Lynch of Muscle Shoals, AL, Lauren and Michael Meadows of Powder Springs, GA; and sister, Jeanne Pounders Ellis of Chattanooga, TN. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 31 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia and burial to follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented