LEXINGTON, ALABAMA — Doris Nell Pratt, 96, of Lexington, AL, passed away August 12, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a retired food prepper for Morrison’s Cafeteria and a member of Grays Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Ray Eugene Pratt; daughters, Myra Mae Thigpen, Bonnie Nell Clemmons, Janie Dorene McCravy, and Teresa Dean Baker & Pamela Kay Boatwright; sister, Lela Mae Curbow; 20 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryant Danley and Velma Chandler Danley; son, Jerry Nell Bradley; brothers, Junior Danley and Elmer Danley; and infant baby sister.
Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel, with Will Vaden & Mike Nabors officiating. Burial will be at Henry Stutts Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented