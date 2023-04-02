FLORENCE — Mrs. Doris Scott Smith, of Florence, AL passed away peacefully at home March 31, 2023 at the age of 91 years.
She was born October 25, 1931 to the late James C. and Mary Edens Scott. She grew up in Tuscumbia, Alabama and graduated from Deshler High School in 1949. She was married to the late Carter Jerome Smith Sr. for 57 years.
The funeral service and burial will be on Tuesday April 4, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home with Rod Stansky officiating.
She is survived by her three sons, Carter J. Smith Jr. (Kathy), Rodger Smith (Mona) and Scott Smith (Susan). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Matt “Chip” Smith (Allison), Jessica Smith, Robyn Smith Podhajser (Frank), Bennett Smith (Amethyst), Ryne Smith (Kianna), Riley Smith and Eryn Smith and her eight great-grandchildren, Tristan Podhajser, Marissa Podhajser, Callen Smith, Easton Smith, Lincoln Smith, Mila Smith, Maisie Smith and Liam Smith as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carter Jerome Smith, Sr. and her sisters, Betty Christian, Anne Stansell, Ernestine Threet and Mary Alice Smith.
Doris was a devout Christian woman and a member of Wood Avenue Church of Christ for almost 50 years. She was known for her giving heart and a great sense of humor. She said many times as the mother of three boys, she had no choice but to be a sports fan and in addition to watching her sons and grandchildren through the years she loved watching Alabama football and Atlanta Braves baseball.
The family would like to give special thanks to the many caregivers through the years with special mention to Lena Foster, Sarah Borden, Marilyn Brown and Spinoca Kelley who were all with us for over five years. We would also like to thank all of the nurses at Enhabit Hospice especially Kayla Hines.
And most of all a very special thanks to Glenda and Al Ford for all of their help, love and friendship during the duration of Doris’ illness. These two were there from day one until the end and a simple thank you will never be enough to convey what they meant to us.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation or to the MissingLinc_Foundation, Inc. (a non-profit organization started by her grandson with a mission to help anyone in need). The address for MissingLinc is 111 W. Polk St., Apt. 214, Chicago, IL 60605 or venmo @MissingLinc_Foundation.
An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
