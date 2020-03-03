SPRUCE PINE — Doris Seay McDowell, 84 of Spruce Pine, Alabama passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. McDowell lived her entire life in Northwest Alabama and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She was Historian for Franklin County Baptist Association and Sunday school teacher, member of Women’s Missionary Union for the association and her church. An avid Auburn fan, she was a painter and loved art, cooking and growing flowers. She loved her church and God.
Funeral service Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 2 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Russellville with visitation prior to the service from 12 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow immediately afterwards at Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
Mrs. McDowell was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Flora Seay.
Survivors include husband, Thomas W. McDowell; children Mary Bettye Muse (Bobby), Louisville, KY; Allen W. McDowell (Tabatha) Florence, AL; grandchildren, Jon, Kristen (Joe) and Alex, and several nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Alex McDowell, Larry Wells, David Seay, Jonathan Muse, Derrick Scott and church members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 12215 US Highway 43, Russellville, AL 35653, Franklin County Associational Builders for Christ, 510 Montgomery Street SE, Russellville, AL 35653 or Alabama Baptist Children’s Home and Family Ministries, 2681 Rocky Ridge Lane, Birmingham, AL 35216.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville will be directing.
