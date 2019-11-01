FLORENCE — Doris Shirley Rose, a native of Franklin County and a resident of Florence, passed away October 28, 2019. She was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ.
A graveside service will be Saturday, November 02, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Rose; son, Jim Rose; parents and siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Rose Boykin (Frank R.) of Daphne, AL; grandchildren, Catherine Boykin of Pensacola, FL, Blair Stricklin of Delta Junction, AK, and Patrick Rose of Louisville, KY; five great- grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
