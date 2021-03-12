TOWN CREEK — Doris Sue Bunnell Scoggin, 76, died March 11, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Providence Cemetery, Lawrence County.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.