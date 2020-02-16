FLORENCE — Doris Sue Danley Gresham, age 82, of Florence passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Doris was a member of Highland Baptist Church and the Love - Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Gresham was a 1955 graduate of Coffee High School in Florence, Alabama. She was a Coffee cheerleader, Miss Coffee High, voted Who’s Who Most Popular and Cutest Girl. She married the love of her life on June 5, 1957. They eloped to Mississippi and kept it a secret for about a week before telling their parents. Their commitment to each other and to our family is a testimony to all who knew her.
After their marriage, she joined Highland Baptist Church where she spent years rocking babies in the nursery Sunday school. She was a pro with babies, and always gave them comfort and love. She was a member of the Love Sunday School Class and served on the care committee for decades providing members with her green bean casserole whenever needed. She loved her mornings in Sunday School with her group of friends.
Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. She followed each one daily, sent messages, loved following on Facebook and Gamechanger, tracked us on Find a Friend and any flights we might be on, and sent cards with a little money on every holiday. We all received our last note from her in the mail on Valentine’s Day this year. She kept up with all of our activities and kept us all in line.
We will miss her chicken and dumplings, her Oreo ice cream cakes, fried chicken, her dressing on Thanksgiving, and her special punch on holidays. No one could cook like our Mom/Gram/Nana.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10 until 11:30 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Gresham was preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Helen Danley; brothers, H.L. Danley and Donald Danley; sisters, Betty Lewey and Martha Dixon.
Mrs. Gresham is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Howard Gresham, Sr.; sons, James Howard Gresham, Jr. (Felica) and Jeffrey Lee Gresham (Regina); daughter, Emily Gresham Taylor (Kin); brother, Jim Ed Danley; sisters, Direnda Dolan, and Janie Perkins; grandchildren, Lauren McClintock (Ryan), Jason Gresham, Vanessa Gresham, Jessica Gresham, Jeffrey Gresham, Jr. (Liza), Collin Taylor, Evan Taylor, Grant Taylor, and Ella Taylor; great grandchildren, Weston, Walker and Aubrie Leigh McClintock, Henri Hill, Major, and Waylon Gresham.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and son-in-law, Jason Gresham, Jeffrey Gresham, Jr., Collin, Evan, Grant, and Kin Taylor.
Special thanks to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Dr. Edsel Holden, Dr. Zubair Kahn, and the staff of CCU at NAMC.
In lieu of flowers, please mail donations In Memory of Doris Gresham to Florence High School Baseball, 1201 Bradshaw Drive, Florence, AL 35630. She spent over 25 seasons spanning 44 years in the bleachers cheering on the Bruins and the Falcons. She felt like those players were a part of her family and received so much joy watching them play the game.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
