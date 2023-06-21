DECATUR — Doris Taylor Weems, 82, died June 17, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with burial in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you