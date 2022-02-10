TUSCUMBIA — Doris Vivian Johnson, 66, died February 1, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at Free Spirit Church, Florence, burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

