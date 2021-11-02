LEIGHTON — Dorotha Nell Moreland, 82, of Leighton, AL passed away Monday, November 1, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Jeffrey Davis will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She enjoyed attending her granddaughters softball games and was an avid Alabama Football fan. She was a joy to all those she met and a Baptist by faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buster and Blanche Moreland; brothers, James Moreland, Floyd Ray Moreland, Nile Moreland, Trenton Moreland, and Tom Moreland; sister, Wanda Lee Moreland; and sister-friend, Lisa Tolbert.
She is survived by her son, Donald Moreland; grandchildren, Amy Osburn (Matthew) and Emily Hacker (Josh); great-grandchildren, Andrea, Allie, Haley, Lydia, and Mattie; brother, Lloyd Wayne Moreland (Patricia) of Town Creek; sisters, Dorene Hannah of Decatur and Linda Kay Davis (Larry) of Muscle Shoals; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jason Moreland, Kevin Moreland, Chris Moreland, Ricky Rohling, Brandon Tolbert, and Chris Madden.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
